When Leaky Black astutely extended defensively forcing a turnover on the left wing executing perfect denial defense with 2:46 remaining in North Carolina’s win over Michigan this past week, the final snippet of the cord was finally cut.

Gone.

Gonzo.

Adios.

So long.

Bye bye!

Michigan had just cut UNC’s lead to 69-66 on a 3-pointer from former Duke forward Joey Baker. No way on earth Baker, who didn’t play a single second in the last two meetings between the Tar Heels and Blue Devils, would create such a wild storyline of a Duke guy having to go to Michigan in order to beat Carolina.