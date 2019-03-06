Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-06 00:14:20 -0600') }} basketball Edit

AJ: The Final Key Ingredient Is Now In Place

Omkbekhfw8pvnberemms
Cam Johnson (pictured), Luke Maye and Kenny Williams have personalized how they're leading the Heels, and its working,
USA Today
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated.com
Publisher

CHESTNUT HILL, MA – When the final second ticked off the Smith Center clock concluding North Carolina’s 21-point home loss to Louisville on Jan. 12, the last thing on anyone’s mind was the Tar Heel...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}