AJ: The Final Key Ingredient Is Now In Place
CHESTNUT HILL, MA – When the final second ticked off the Smith Center clock concluding North Carolina’s 21-point home loss to Louisville on Jan. 12, the last thing on anyone’s mind was the Tar Heel...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news