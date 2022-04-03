NEW ORLEANS – America had to like that.

North Carolina and Duke just gave college basketball exactly what it needed, and the nation a front-row seat on why this is the greatest rivalry in this country.

All other rivalries can bid for second best, because this is numero uno. And on this night, in the grandest stage ever for these schools, they delivered. It was basically a century of hard-fought battles from dimmer spotlights and less on the line to now, in which seemingly everything was at stake.