News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-23 20:52:57 -0600') }} football Edit

AJ: The Heels Needed This

Carolina checked every box during Saturday's rout of Mercer in a game everyone with an interest in the program needed.
Carolina checked every box during Saturday's rout of Mercer in a game everyone with an interest in the program needed. (Jacob Turner, THI)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher

CHAPEL HILL – Heart rates, sweat glands and fingernails got a break Saturday throughout Tar Heel Nation.After spending nearly three months stressing its fan base to the gills with one nail biter af...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}