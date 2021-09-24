AJ: The Next Big Step
“To be a great team you’ve got to win on the road, and that’s what we’ve got to do.”
Those words rolled off Mack Brown’s tongue at 10:14 Wednesday morning, and the North Carolina coach nailed it.
That is clearly the next major step in the process in he and his staff building the Tar Heels into what they they envision for the program. UNC’s program is ahead of schedule, even with the setback at Virginia Tech three weeks ago prominent on its resume.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news