“To be a great team you’ve got to win on the road, and that’s what we’ve got to do.”

Those words rolled off Mack Brown’s tongue at 10:14 Wednesday morning, and the North Carolina coach nailed it.

That is clearly the next major step in the process in he and his staff building the Tar Heels into what they they envision for the program. UNC’s program is ahead of schedule, even with the setback at Virginia Tech three weeks ago prominent on its resume.