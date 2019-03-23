Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-23 02:03:39 -0500') }} basketball Edit

AJ: The Tree Shaken, UNC Has Entered Big Dance Mode

Z11gcrggqotu9k403pru
Roy Williams was angry at his team in the first half Friday night, but what transpired could end up helping the Heels.
Jenna Miller, THI
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated.com
Publisher

COLUMBUS, OH – This is the NCAA Tournament, so sometimes what completely makes no sense finds its way onto center stage and hangs out for a while.When that happens, it’s incumbent upon the much, mu...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}