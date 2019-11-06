News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-06 23:10:28 -0600') }} basketball Edit

AJ: There's Ice Hot & Now There's Cole Hot

Cole Anthony was scorching hot in UNC's win over Notre Dame on Wednesday night, historically hot, in fact.
Cole Anthony was scorching hot in UNC's win over Notre Dame on Wednesday night, historically hot, in fact. (Jacob Turner, THI)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher

CHAPEL HILL – If one were to pull out a singular moment from North Carolina’s 76-65 victory over Notre Dame on Wednesday night at the Smith Center to personify the display Cole Anthony put on, it m...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}