AJ: There's Ice Hot & Now There's Cole Hot
CHAPEL HILL – If one were to pull out a singular moment from North Carolina’s 76-65 victory over Notre Dame on Wednesday night at the Smith Center to personify the display Cole Anthony put on, it m...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news