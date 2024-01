CLEMSON, SC – Perhaps the best way to truly gauge a basketball team isn’t when things are clicking and they are poetry in motion. It’s really when they are slogging through mud, dodging rocks, and forced to reach deep within as a matter of survival.

North Carolina has been dirtied quite a bit this week, but like Andrew Dufresne in The Shawshank Redemption, the Tar Heels crawled through some messy stuff and came out smelling like sweet potpourri.