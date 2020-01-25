News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-25 16:14:51 -0600') }} basketball Edit

AJ: This Time, The Scoreboard Didn't Lie

Garrison Brooks and the Tar Heels got some due reward for their efforts Saturday, as the scoreboard clearly showed.
Garrison Brooks and the Tar Heels got some due reward for their efforts Saturday, as the scoreboard clearly showed. (Jenna Miller, THI)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher

CHAPEL HILL – The scoreboard hasn’t been very kind to North Carolina’s basketball team of late, as double-digit leads have evaporated with unfortunate regularity.So, one might forgive the Tar Heels...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}