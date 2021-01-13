CHAPEL HILL – Highly successful entities often exercise the KISS principle, which is an acronym for “Keep It Simple, Stupid.”

The point of the term is the simplest approach to building or creating something is usually the best approach. Why infuse a situation with unnecessary complexities?

Now, nobody is calling the North Carolina Tar Heels stupid, but the principle certainly applies to them, especially given their current composition. That's why what stood out most from Tuesday’s 81-75 victory over Syracuse at the Smith Center was that the Tar Heels were on point when it mattered most, and that is why they won.

They were who they are, and rode it to the winner's circle.

For Carolina to defeat quality opponents, there are three parts of its game that must be on point: Score inside with its gifted collection of bigs; Dominate the glass; and defend like the dickens.



