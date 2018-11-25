North Carolina made the right decision in parting ways with Larry Fedora, as difficult as it was for some of the decision makers involved. The record over the last two-plus seasons and the clear direction of the program necessitated this move. Recruiting had fallen off a cliff just like the results on the field. It was time for a change. Smart, fast and physical never fully materialized, even in the 11-win season in 2015. Though, it was close that fall. So, it would be easy to sit here and pen the many things that went wrong and why Fedora was justly let go. The litany would be lengthy, especially focusing on the last 25 months. Everything from a football perspective was going in the wrong direction well beyond the speed limit. Flashing lights were clearly in pursuit. The rest of the program, however, and the manner Fedora ran it deserves proper recognition, too. The way he pulled Carolina through the NCAA probation and scholarship reductions he inherited was nearly masterful. The police blotter barely got a work out during his seven seasons, and if blame goes to him for the struggles on the field and recently in recruiting, then credit must also be afforded the coach for running a quality program in the other areas.

No, Fedora rarely answered our questions, and that’s fine. It’s his prerogative as the head coach to do what he believes is best for the program, team and gives them the best chance to be successful. As someone who covered his entire tenure, it certainly was frustrating he didn’t discuss injuries or open practice more. But he also never dumped on his players. He never singled out a player for screwing up or costing the team in a narrow loss. He defended his kids after some of the most unpleasant losses a team could have. Plenty of other coaches, not so much. For example, following a 47-10 loss at Miami in late September, a game in which his two quarterbacks combined to turn over the ball six times – Nathan Elliott fumbled three times, one of which was directly returned for a touchdown, and Chazz Surratt was intercepted three times, with two directly returned for touchdowns. But instead of crushing the kids in the postgame presser, Fedora followed his own personal pattern and didn’t succumb to temptation like many coaches have, do and will do. “When we get in, we’ll evaluate the film, break it down, we’ll look at the mistakes that were made and the things that they did right and then we’ll start evaluating the same way that we would in any game,” he said, using a calm delivery. “It doesn’t change, they just made more mistakes this week than they needed to.”

