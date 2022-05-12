AJ: Time To End ACC Divisions

ACC football must change.

It needs enhancing in a whole host of areas, notably performance on the field.

There was short snippet in time about a decade ago when one could have argued it was the best conference for a couple of seasons. It certainly had a really nice flare-up, but things have settled down and then some since.

Clemson kept the league propped up until its slide last fall, but at least the Tigers’ excellence was something the league could boast about. But their dominance has somewhat become boring, and the lack of mystery in the conference and noteworthy games has sapped interest, which has been reflected at the gates and with decreasing television viewership.

So, with the biggest news out of the league’s meetings this week in Amelia Island, FL, focused on scrapping division play for a 3-3-5 scheduling format, the conference appears on track in rectifying the most fixable issue, which is at least a start.

Aside from the COVID year in 2020, which forced league matchups that don’t often occur, scheduling has become blasé, and it needs to change.

It’s not like Louisville visiting Georgia Tech is going to fill Bobby Dodd Stadium or get a 3,0 TV rating, but the league needs more diversity in its conference scheduling. It will add a little bit of energy to ACC football, if nothing else because it will be less stale.

Think about it: UNC has played Clemson once since 2015 and just six times since 2003. Before that, the schools met for 47 consecutive years. They should play more, and everyone should have the Tigers on their slates on a fairly regular basis, not just Atlantic Division teams.

Carolina has played Wake Forest six times since 2007, but two of those games were non-ACC affairs scheduled by the schools since they rarely play, and one was forced because of rescheduling due to the COVID year.