CHAPEL HILL – After 15 spring football practices, four of which the media were allowed to attend and get more closely acquainted with Mack Brown’s 2021 team, the undeniable truth about North Carolina’s program is that every single element of it is headed in the right direction.

It is truly remarkable when you think about it.

Just two years ago, sitting in the press box at Kenan Stadium for the Tar Heels’ first spring game of the second Brown era, questions and uncertainty hovered over the program making them inescapable.