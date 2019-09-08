CHAPEL HILL – Freshmen quarterbacks aren’t supposed to do this.

True freshmen absolutely aren’t supposed to.

But Sam Howell did. Actually, Sam Howell has now done it twice. In two games. The only two games of his career. And he’s a true freshman.

You’d never know it watching him make play after play, even when his team needed two fourth-quarter touchdowns to beat South Carolina last week in Charlotte or after being violently thrown to the earth by Miami’s defense on consecutive snaps, which occurred late Saturday night inside Kenan Stadium.

But the calm, cool and collected North Carolina signal caller shrugged off the deficit a week ago as if it was no big deal did the same Saturday, and he did so with the Heels facing a fourth-and-17 with less than three minutes remaining and his team trailing by five points.

UNC defeated Miami 28-25 in part because Howell made a play on that fourth down (20-yard pass to Toe Groves) and again 114 seconds later when he connected with Dazz Newsome in the right side of the end zone to give Carolina the lead for good. The score sent Kenan into a frenzy not seen in these parts since some guy named Gio beat the rivals from Raleigh with a last-second punt return.

Howell was excited, though you couldn’t really tell, just like there hasn’t been any visible distress when things haven’t gone so swimmingly.