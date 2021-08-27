Nobody has any idea what will transpire over the next three months for North Carolina’s football team, though the current trajectory doesn’t suggest the Tar Heels will be a bust this season.

They are, as Mack Brown has put it several times over the last month, getting “so much sugar” that perhaps the Heels and their hungry faithful are being set up for disappointment. But on who’s terms?

As of this writing, UNC football is way ahead of schedule.