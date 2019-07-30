Twelve months ago, then-North Carolina football coach Larry Fedora was entering hunker-down mode for reasons that sort of made sense.

He was a week removed from making a series of controversial comments at the ACC Kickoff, the most notable regarding his thoughts about concussions and football. He also drew some negative attention for trying to expose what he believes is a war on football in our country. There was also “Shoe Gate” exploding from under his feet, his program was coming off a three-win season, they were going to again practice in Kenan Stadium and there were huge quarterback concerns. Oh, and morale was down, way down. So, when the Tar Heels opened fall camp, Fedora did the seemingly unthinkable by not availing himself or his team to any questions from the media after the first practice. This is what some in the media industry refer to as the “softball story of the year,” meaning everyone pretty much writes about how the team is excited the season has basically arrived, they have big goals and can’t wait to prove the naysayers wrong or, in some cases, justify high expectations. It’s the easiest story to write all season.

Fedora went into hunker-down mode 12 months ago and really never came out. (Jenna Miller, THI)

Fedora, however, did open the first 30 minutes to the media to observe, take photos and shoot videos, but there were no interviews afterward, and as a result there were no softball stories. And they never came as the Heels went on to finish 2-9 and Fedora was let go despite being owed approximately $12 million. In the eight months since, the culture of UNC football has changed quite a bit. The tree was shaken and the roster heading into the start of fall camp Aug. 2 comprises players who have so far lived up to an elevated standard. Furthermore, not only do the Heels have a new locker room, weight room, field, and spruced up players’ lounge that gives the guys reasons to hang out there, but the climate within the walls of the Kenan Football Center are wholly different. This isn’t to suggest there wasn’t a respectful environment before, because that would be incorrect and unfair to the previous staff. But let’s face it, Fedora went into last season in crisis mode. His basic human instincts had taken over and he was seemingly more about personal protection than anything else. Why else not allow the media to ask questions after the first practice? Why rob your program of the softball pieces?

Brown and his staff have changed the climate around the UNC program. (THI)