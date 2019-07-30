AJ: What A Difference A Year Makes
Twelve months ago, then-North Carolina football coach Larry Fedora was entering hunker-down mode for reasons that sort of made sense.
He was a week removed from making a series of controversial comments at the ACC Kickoff, the most notable regarding his thoughts about concussions and football. He also drew some negative attention for trying to expose what he believes is a war on football in our country.
There was also “Shoe Gate” exploding from under his feet, his program was coming off a three-win season, they were going to again practice in Kenan Stadium and there were huge quarterback concerns. Oh, and morale was down, way down.
So, when the Tar Heels opened fall camp, Fedora did the seemingly unthinkable by not availing himself or his team to any questions from the media after the first practice. This is what some in the media industry refer to as the “softball story of the year,” meaning everyone pretty much writes about how the team is excited the season has basically arrived, they have big goals and can’t wait to prove the naysayers wrong or, in some cases, justify high expectations.
It’s the easiest story to write all season.
Fedora, however, did open the first 30 minutes to the media to observe, take photos and shoot videos, but there were no interviews afterward, and as a result there were no softball stories. And they never came as the Heels went on to finish 2-9 and Fedora was let go despite being owed approximately $12 million.
In the eight months since, the culture of UNC football has changed quite a bit. The tree was shaken and the roster heading into the start of fall camp Aug. 2 comprises players who have so far lived up to an elevated standard.
Furthermore, not only do the Heels have a new locker room, weight room, field, and spruced up players’ lounge that gives the guys reasons to hang out there, but the climate within the walls of the Kenan Football Center are wholly different.
This isn’t to suggest there wasn’t a respectful environment before, because that would be incorrect and unfair to the previous staff. But let’s face it, Fedora went into last season in crisis mode. His basic human instincts had taken over and he was seemingly more about personal protection than anything else. Why else not allow the media to ask questions after the first practice? Why rob your program of the softball pieces?
Mack Brown has none of that baggage dragging him into a cubbyhole as Fedora did. He’s taken some of the good leftover from Fedora – and there were plenty of positives from Fedora’s seven seasons – and added to it. Significantly.
The fans see it, which is why season tickets are sold out. The media sees it, just look at what’s being written these days. The players know and live it, just listen to their comments. And the recruits believe it.
UNC has 22 committed prospects already for the class of 2020 and owns a team ranking of the No. 13 class in the nation. Highly touted prospects that had no interest in considering Carolina before Brown was hired have either committed, are considering UNC or have at least shown some interest and visited Chapel Hill since he took the job.
None of this means the Tar Heels will win a lot of games on the field this fall. Brown and his impressive staff have indeed checked every box there is so far, but the hardest part will be winning games.
Until those battles begin, however, we’re left with what we’ve seen transpire, and juxtaposed with the climate around UNC football this time entering fall camp 12 months, what a difference a year makes.