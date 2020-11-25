One of the most interesting things about this year’s North Carolina basketball team is that nobody really knows much about the Tar Heels.

We know the names and some of the faces. We know Ol’ Roy, Carolina’s unies (though some Navy duds are coming at some point this season), the history of the laundry associated with this fabled program, and we know the banners, banners and more banners.

We also know Garrison Brooks is a self-made big-time college basketball player who will be Carolina’s leader and best player. We know the six-man freshman class is talented and each player could be in the rotation.

But that’s about it.