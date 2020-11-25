AJ: What We Know & Don't Know About The Tar Heels
One of the most interesting things about this year’s North Carolina basketball team is that nobody really knows much about the Tar Heels.
We know the names and some of the faces. We know Ol’ Roy, Carolina’s unies (though some Navy duds are coming at some point this season), the history of the laundry associated with this fabled program, and we know the banners, banners and more banners.
We also know Garrison Brooks is a self-made big-time college basketball player who will be Carolina’s leader and best player. We know the six-man freshman class is talented and each player could be in the rotation.
But that’s about it.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news