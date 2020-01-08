News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-08 23:23:20 -0600') }} basketball Edit

AJ: Williams Doubles Down, And He's Right

Roy WIlliams backed up the comments he made Monday night about his team, as he should because it's true.
Roy WIlliams backed up the comments he made Monday night about his team, as he should because it's true. (Jenna Miller, THI)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher

CHAPEL HILL – Roy Williams isn’t running from his comments made Monday night about this team being the least gifted” one he’s coached at North Carolina.Williams made the remark during his weekly ra...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}