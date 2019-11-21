News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-21 01:17:45 -0600') }} basketball Edit

AJ: Williams' Exasperation Fully Justified

Roy Williams wasn't a happy coach during Wednesday's victory over Elon, and for good reason.
Roy Williams wasn't a happy coach during Wednesday's victory over Elon, and for good reason. (Jacob Turner, THI)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher

CHAPEL HILL – It isn't exactly a leisurely gesture when Roy Williams leans back in his chair during a basketball game.He’s not exhaling, watching birds, listening to music, soaking in a nice breeze...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}