MIAMI GARDENS, FL – Would North Carolina have beaten Miami here at Hard Rock Stadium two weeks ago given the way Saturday’s game played out?

Hard to tell, but probably not.

And if you would have been told sometime Saturday morning that Drake Maye would throw two interceptions, the Tar Heels would score on just two field goals in the second half, and that Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke would have thrown for 496 yards, a Hurricanes rout would have been inevitable.