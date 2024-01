CHAPEL Hill – Nearly seven years ago to the day, something happened within North Carolina’s basketball team that was highly significant that afternoon, and could have planted some seeds of what was coming two months later.

The Tar Heels hosted then-16-1 Florida State in an anticipated matchup between two legit Final Four contenders. Carolina got 26 points from Joel Berry and 22 each from Justin Jackson and Isaiah Hicks. But the Tar Heels may have won the game because of their work on the glass.