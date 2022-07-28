AJ: Year Four Of Brown Part II Must Show Progress Toward Stated Mission

The right words are emanating from the North Carolina football program with the eve of fall camp here.

All offseason, the Tar Heels said they learned plenty from not handling the hype a year ago, resulting in an embarrassing 6-7 season after opening the campaign ranked among the top 10 in the nation. They are “together,” players are being held “accountable,” and UNC Coach Mack Brown says this is possibly the best staff he’s head in 34 years as a head coach.