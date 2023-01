Mack Brown let the ACC know he wasn’t too happy with his football team’s schedule, which was announced Monday night on the ACC Network.

And it’s not hard to see why he was a bit miffed, but in a way, he shouldn’t be. Entering year five of his second stint in Chapel Hill, the thinking here is the schedule sets up nicely for the Tar Heels.

Brown said a few weeks ago, “I didn’t come back to win nine game,” and he didn’t. The started mission in December of 2018 was to get UNC back to where it was when Brown bolted for Texas. His last two Carolina teams finished in the top 10. He wants that again.