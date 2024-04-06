We caught up with to get some information on the visit:

Bradley, who has tendered offers from Cincinnati, Texas A&M, West Virginia and others, talked all things Tar Heels after his big visit to see Chip Lindsey and Carolina in Chapel Hill on Wednesday. He has already established a very strong relationship with the UNC assistant early in the process.

The hard work of the gunslinger, who tossed for 2,100 yards, 24 touchdowns, and four interceptions in 2023, completing 63% of his passes, is already beginning to pay off on the recruiting trail, the newly-minted Rivals three-star already picking up 10 FBS offers as a rising junior.

Brock Bradley is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound class of 2026 pro-style quarterback of Spain Park High School in Birmingham, AL, who is drawing interest from quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey and North Carolina, and it could soon earn him an offer from UNC.





THI: What all were you able to do during your big visit to Chapel Hill?

BRADLEY: “I was able to spend a lot of time with Coach Chip Lindsay. We’ve built a great relationship over the past year. I toured campus and met with the staff.”

THI: The last time we spoke, you said that you had been talking to Coach Lindsey for ‘awhile’ and had scheduled a visit to Carolina. With that being said, tell me how your relationship with the Tar Heels’ quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator has progressed in your early recruitment and how the recent big visit to Chapel Hill helped put a bow around the cool connection you’ve been able to establish with Lindsey already.

BRADLEY: “Coach Lindsay has been great. I met him after he came and watched me throw at my high school. We have lots of connections. Spending time one on one definitely bonded us more.”

THI: How does Lindsey see you fitting into the Tar Heels’ offense, and what do you think it will take to earn an offer from UNC down the road?

BRADLEY: “The next step will be to come throw for him this summer and see how things develop from there. My strengths are my arm strength and accuracy, so that’s where I feel like I’d fit in. I’m still 16 (years old), so if I develop like he thinks I will, I feel like I will be good (to go).”

THI: What really makes you click with Lindsey from a relationship standpoint, and how would you envision yourself thriving in his offense at Carolina?

Also, what makes you excited to come back to Chapel Hill to throw, and during your return to campus, how do you seek to prove your abilities to the rest of the Tar Heels’ staff?

BRADLEY: “I think Coach Lindsey and I mostly click just from the connections we have and the ties we have through different coaches. I’m excited to get back on campus and show off my athleticism to him and the rest of the staff.”