Alabama escaped and rock fight with Grand Canyon on Sunday in Spokane, WA, to advance to the Sweet 16 for the second consecutive season and third time in the last four years.

The 4-seed Crimson Tide’s reward is facing West Region top-seed North Carolina on Thursday night at Crypto.com Arena with a spot in the Elite Eight on the line.

For UNC, taking on Alabama will challenge the Tar Heels defensively, as the Tide are the top scoring team in the nation, and play the third fastest pace in the land.

Alabama is 23-11 (went 13-5 in the SEC), while Carolina is 29-7.

The game tips at approximately 9:45 PM and will air on CBS.

Here is a deep look at the Crimson Tide by the numbers:



