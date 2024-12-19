Alabama OL Miles McVay Transferring to Carolina

Miles McVay, a 6-foot-6, 342-pound offensive lineman who spent the last two seasons at Alabama, has announced he is transferring to North Carolina.

McVay, who is from East St. Louis, IL, was a 4-star prospect in the class of 2023 and rated the No. 133 prospect overall and No. 10 nationally at his position. He was the number one player in the state of Illinois.

McVay saw action at offensive tackle this past season in five games playing 94 snaps for the Crimson Tide. He also appeared in 12 games on special teams logging 59 plays.

He allowed no sacks and one hurry this season.

McVay was at UNC the last two days and gave his commitment Thursday. He has three years of eligibility remaining.