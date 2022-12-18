All-Sun Belt OL Commits To UNC As A Transfer
Willie Lampkin, an offensive lineman who spent the last few years at Coastal Carolina, has transferred to North Carolina, where he will have two years of eligibility remaining.
At 6-feet and 275 pounds, Lampkin has played multiple positions for the Chanticleers. He was an All-Sun Belt selection in 2021 after being named one of ESPN’s True Freshman All-America team in 2020. He played guard his first two seasons with the Chants.
Lampkin played center this past season earning first-team All-Sun Belt honors and earning the league’s distinction as its top offensive lineman of the season. He set a career-high with 41 knockdowns this past fall. The Conway, SC, native graded out at 77.3 this year according to PFF. He was at 66.3 in 2021, and 75.1 in 2020 as a true freshman.
As a junior playing center, Lampkin graded out at 70.9 in pass blocking and 78.5 in run blocking.
Lampkin entered the portal on December 8 and visited UNC not long after. A native of Conway, SC, he has started 37 games in his college career
THI's Take:
This is a very big pickup for the Tar Heels. He was a 2-star prospect in high school and had no P5 offers, but time has been quite clear that none of that matters once a player gets to college. The consistency with which Lampkin has performed is one of his most impressive qualities, plus that he was a standout at center this past season suggests UNC may not get a waiver for Corey Gaynor at center. If not, Lampkin is the likely starter at center for the Tar Heels next season.