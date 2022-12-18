Willie Lampkin, an offensive lineman who spent the last few years at Coastal Carolina, has transferred to North Carolina, where he will have two years of eligibility remaining.

At 6-feet and 275 pounds, Lampkin has played multiple positions for the Chanticleers. He was an All-Sun Belt selection in 2021 after being named one of ESPN’s True Freshman All-America team in 2020. He played guard his first two seasons with the Chants.

Lampkin played center this past season earning first-team All-Sun Belt honors and earning the league’s distinction as its top offensive lineman of the season. He set a career-high with 41 knockdowns this past fall. The Conway, SC, native graded out at 77.3 this year according to PFF. He was at 66.3 in 2021, and 75.1 in 2020 as a true freshman.

As a junior playing center, Lampkin graded out at 70.9 in pass blocking and 78.5 in run blocking.

Lampkin entered the portal on December 8 and visited UNC not long after. A native of Conway, SC, he has started 37 games in his college career