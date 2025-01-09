Film Review: Freshmen Phenoms

Drake Powell had a big first half Tuesday night against Southern Methodist University. I tweeted at the half that I was ready to see Powell and fellow freshman, Ian Jackson, take over the same game together. A North Carolina fan responded that it could still very well happen in the second.

He was exactly right. Jackson had 18 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 assists. Powell went for 17 points, 4 rebounds, and a pair of assists. That combined for 35, 11, and 4 respectively.

There are reasons galore for hoping that the two first year players perform to their potential. The two five-stars in high school now both find themselves predicted to go in the first round of several recent 2025 NBA Draft projections.

The bottom line is the more effective Jackson and Powell are, the better this North Carolina team plays. There is a strong argument to be made for RJ Davis at the present, but there is little doubt that the highest ceilings belong to the two newcomers.

There is also substance to the style. When they are on the floor North Carolina has a bigger perimeter group which is essential. The alpha athletes run the floor which may be the Tar Heels' greatest strength, and each one shoots the three ball well. They have to ability to help turn team weaknesses into things that they do well.



In today's Film Review we will highlight how they made a difference against SMU.