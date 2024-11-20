Allen on Going From a Bad Call to an Interception

(Photo by Darren Tart/THI)

CHAPEL HILL – Cornerbacks must have a short memory in college football because they are going to get beat sometimes, occasionally for big gains by opponents. But they cannot let it linger. The next play may come right at them again, so brushing away what just happened to avoid a repeat is paramount to success when playing the position. This goes for bad calls that go against a player, too. Especially pass interference calls even when the cover man doesn’t make any contact with the intended receiver. It happens just like getting beat does. For Marcus Allen, the latter occurred in North Carolina’s 31-24 win over Wake Forest this past Saturday night at Kenan Stadium. Replays clearly revealed the Allen made no contact with Demon Deacons receiver Horatio Fields late in the first quarter. Yet, the officials flagged Allen with pass interference giving Wake 15 yards and first down at Carolina’s 33-yard-line. “You’ve got to move on,” Allen said Tuesday at the Kenan Football Center. “That play, there’s really nothing you can do, you’ve just got to move on and keep playing. Don’t change anything.”

In his case with that flag, it must be more challenging to quickly move on from than when getting beaten on a play. Usually, it stands to reason a DB would immediately know what he did wrong. That is somewhat in his control. But a missed call of that magnitude simply isn’t in his control. So, how did Allen handle it the other night? “I know I didn’t do anything, so I just had to keep playing,” he said. “And when a bad play happens, as a DB you’ve got to move past it, you can’t let it affect you.” Allen did just that. Late in the third quarter with the Tar Heels leading 24-17, Wake quarterback Michael Kern was pressured by Des Evans and quickly got rid of the ball. It ended up in Allen’s hands at UNC’s 37-yard-line for his first interception of the season. “They tried to do like a little screen-and-go type play,” Allen said. “I just kept my eyes on the receiver, and the quarterback threw it and I just had to go make a play, so I made a play.” We spoke with Allen about more than just the pass interference call and his pick. Below are the video of his Q&A session and some notes from what else he had to say: