An Anthony Thompson Offer Caps Off an Active Week for UNC

Hubert Davis had a busy week with the Class of 2026. Five days after extending an offer to Deron Rippey Jr, another top perimeter player, Anthony Thompson, announced on Sunday per his social media feeds that he had also picked up an invite from the Tar Heels.

Like Rippey, Thompson is another hot player. It isn't like he wasn't already a household name with college coaching staffs. He already had a ton of offers, and he is ranked No. 14 in the 2026 class.

However, he has gotten some notice from the big boys of the game the last few days. Kansas, Kentucky, and North Carolina have all offered since October. They join Alabama, Auburn, BYU, Cincinnati, Clemson, Dayton, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisville, Marquette, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Stanford, Texas, UCLA, Wake Forest, West Virginia, and Xavier.

He has also taken unofficials to Indiana, Ohio State, Michigan, and Michigan State since the fall. He took one to Kentucky this past Saturday.

Tar Heel Illustrated was scheduled to speak with Thompson on Sunday, but he texted us asking for a rain check because he is under the weather since returning home to Ohio. We do plan on speaking with him this coming week.

