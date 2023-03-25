The transfer portal is now a way of life as we know it. With close to 1,000 names entered, the players are there to rebuild a roster quickly.

That is exactly what Hubert Davis is going to have to do. Besides Leaky Black and Pete Nance running out of eligibility, five Tar Heels have also entered their names into the portal. Puff Johnson, Justin McKoy, Tyler Nickel, Will Shaver, and Dontrez Styles will be playing elsewhere next season. Hubert Davis is still waiting on Caleb Love, Seth Trimble, and D'Marco Dunn to make their final decisions.

Coach Davis and his staff are familiar with many of the names in the portal, but we may not even be at the halfway point as many more players are expected to flood in. Generally, lots of the top prospects find their way into the portal later in the process, so any list of top transfers is far from being finalized.

That doesn't stop us from giving our best shot at the early grouping process. Who are the names to know as we enter the final week of March? Here is a look at some of the top available prospects by position.

