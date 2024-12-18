An Eye for Talent and Player Development are in Belichick's Soul

CHAPEL HILL – While expectations are understandable Bill Belichick will attract tremendous talent to North Carolina, that is just part of the process in building a winning program with championship aspirations.

A winner of six Super Bowls as a head coach and two more as a defensive coordinator, Belichick knows what he’s looking at. He can see something in unheralded prospects others may miss. He sees value in a potential transfer from a smaller school than many others.

Or so it would seem.

His success as head coach and general manager of the New England Patriots was littered with unsung players becoming stars there. Evaluating potential and then developing those players are one of his specialties, and it goes back to learning alongside his father, who was an assistant at UNC for three years in the 1950s and then for three decades at the Naval Academy.

Bill Belichick is a lifer, and he’s taking all of that into his new job in Chapel Hill.

"What I remember from being with my dad was when we would go scout a game, you had one look at every play. That's it,” he said during his introductory press conference last week. “There was no replay board. There were no TVs in the press box. You had one look at it.

“And he had a pad, that's what he worked off of, and didn't matter was a kickoff return that he was diagramming, a blitz that he was diagramming, or a running player or a pass play. He had to get the whole play. And you had one look, and that's it… He taught me how to watch football, how to watch the key things, how he learned, how he trained his eyes to go from one part of the play to another part of the play based on what the initial read was as a scout.”

That’s how a seventh-round draft pick like Tom Brady becomes a legend. That’s how a quarterback-turned-receiver can have a sensational career, or how so many other players from either obscure situations or facing long odds ended up helping the Patriots sustain themselves as the NFL’s greatest dynasty ever.



