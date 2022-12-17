NEW YORK – It's one thing to execute, but it takes a whole other type of trust to execute blindly when the coaches ask their players to fly by the seat of their pants, so to speak.

That was where North Carolina’s players found themselves with 1.2 seconds remaining in regulation trailing Ohio State 79-77 in the CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden.

After perfectly executing an inbound play from the baseline under the Ohio State bench, giving UNC a timeout with a chance at a quick pass and shot hoping to send the game into overtime. But instead of Carolina Coach Hubert Davis calling on his team to run something they’d gone over in practice time after time, he didn’t call anything.

Instead, Davis yielded to one of his assistants to draw up the Tar Heels’ play.

"It was actually Coach (Jeff) Lebo," Bacot said. "Lebo usually handles the defense; he usually never draws up plays."

Not only was it unusual, but Bacot admitted that he wasn’t sure if it was the right play for the moment.

"I didn't see the vision," he said. "But we all had the trust and do out specific role and that is really what just brought the whole vision into for us"

The play was drawn perfectly to aid UNC’s newest starter’s strengths, and it worked. Pete Nance hit a 14-foot turnaround jumper sending the game into overtime before the Tar Heels earned an 89-84 victory.