Legendary North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams said for years the most important statistic to him is offensive rebounding. And his teams were annually among the best in the nation at grabbing their own misses.

Each offensive rebound is essentially an extra possession, as it gives the team that missed the shot an additional scoring opportunity. The Tar Heels have at times been dominant in this respect.

The 2017 national championship team, as an example, grabbed a remarkable 44.8 percent of its 1,407 missed shots.