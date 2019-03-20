CHAPEL HILL – There’s a big difference between North Carolina’s disposition heading into the NCAA Tournament this year as opposed to this time 12 months ago.



The Tar Heels a No. 1 seed with six losses now instead of a two seed with 10 losses like last year, so they’re certainly more confident, they are saying, but the Heels also have a different source of fuel.

Consider that the current seniors were on teams that advanced to the national championship as freshmen and sophomores, losing on a buzzer-beater in 2016 and cutting down the nets in 2017. So, going into last year’s tournament, perhaps the drive wasn’t as fortified as it was the previous two years.

It’s also something that has returned, courtesy of the lessons learned from being drubbed by Texas A&M in the second round last March.

“I honestly think we caught ourselves looking ahead a little bit too much,” said senior Cam Johnson, who was not on the championship game teams but was a start a year ago. “Not like ‘Texas A&M’s not going to be very good, we should beat them easy,’ I don’t think we were as mentally focused on the game as we should have been.

“The main thing that I try to convey and that we all are understanding is that it takes 40 minutes of a B-minus effort can get your butt kicked in this tournament. That’s how our season last year was remembered… So, we want to change that.”

Senior forward Luke Maye, who was on the 2016 and '17 clubs, said there’s a huge difference between the Heels’ collective mindset as their opener in the NCAA Tournament versus No. 16 seed Iona is fast approaching.

“You can’t take any game for granted and you can’t be looking forward,” he said.

After a so-so performance in taking out No. 15 seed Lipscomb, the second-seeded Tar Heels were pounded by the seventh-seeded Aggies, 86-65. Carolina was outrebounded 43-27 that afternoon.