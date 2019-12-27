And The Game Ball Goes To... Sally Brown
ANNAPOLIS, MD - Every time North Carolina Coach Mack Brown discusses his decision to return to Chapel Hill, he never says “I,” he says “we.”
The other person Brown is referring to is his wife, Sally, who, before Mack took the UNC job on Nov. 27, 2018, said she would only let her husband coach in Hawaii, the Bahamas - if they had a college football team - and Chapel Hill.
And, in the locker room following the Tar Heels’ 55-13 Military Bowl victory over Temple on Friday, Sally received the game ball from UNC’s players, showing just how much of an impact she has also had on the program since Mack’s return.
For junior running back Michael Carter, the team’s decision to give Sally the game ball was simple.
“Because she got Mack here,” Carter said at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. “Who else is going to do that?”
While her options of where they would go were limited, Sally played an integral role in Mack’s decision to return to coaching after a five-year hiatus. They both wanted to make a difference again, which is why they ultimately decided to come back to UNC.
“Sally and I wanted to come back and influence young people’s lives,” Mack said after the Military Bowl. “And we wanted to help them do things that weren't as easy for them to do and be extensions of their parents.”
Senior defensive lineman Jason Strowbridge described Sally as “the backbone” of the team.
“She’s behind all the head decisions, even though Mack takes credit for it, I know it’s Sally,” Strowbridge said. “It’s just great to give her the game ball and show her our appreciation for her.”
Aaron Crawford, another senior defensive lineman, understands Sally’s importance to the program.
“Sally makes everything run,” he said. “It goes through her, so she deserves it.”
While she never took a snap, made a tackle or called a play in from the sidelines, Sally’s role in the success of the Tar Heels this season was crucial and something the players refused to let go unnoticed after the programs first bowl victory since 2013.