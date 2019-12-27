ANNAPOLIS, MD - Every time North Carolina Coach Mack Brown discusses his decision to return to Chapel Hill, he never says “I,” he says “we.”

The other person Brown is referring to is his wife, Sally, who, before Mack took the UNC job on Nov. 27, 2018, said she would only let her husband coach in Hawaii, the Bahamas - if they had a college football team - and Chapel Hill.

And, in the locker room following the Tar Heels’ 55-13 Military Bowl victory over Temple on Friday, Sally received the game ball from UNC’s players, showing just how much of an impact she has also had on the program since Mack’s return.

For junior running back Michael Carter, the team’s decision to give Sally the game ball was simple.

“Because she got Mack here,” Carter said at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. “Who else is going to do that?”

While her options of where they would go were limited, Sally played an integral role in Mack’s decision to return to coaching after a five-year hiatus. They both wanted to make a difference again, which is why they ultimately decided to come back to UNC.