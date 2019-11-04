News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-04 20:18:19 -0600') }} basketball Edit

And The Tar Heels' Top 3 Scorers Will Be...?

So what three Tar Heels will lead the team in scoring this season? Maybe Cole Anthony, who else?
So what three Tar Heels will lead the team in scoring this season? Maybe Cole Anthony, who else? (Jacob Turner, THI)
THI Staff
THI Staff

With the start North Carolina’s basketball season just a few days away, THI continues to offers our takes on the Tar Heels.In this installment, we asked our staffers who will be the Heels’ top thee...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}