Anderson Focusing On 'Little Things' Going Into Final Year

CHAPEL HILL – Miami’s visit to Kenan Stadium on Sept. 7, 2019, was a pivotal game for the North Carolina football program under Mack Brown, and for then-sophomore center Brian Anderson.

For Brown and the Tar Heels, it was the second game of his second stint as UNC’s coach, and it was a thrilling win in front of a packed house and the Tar Heels’ second win in as many games. It was huge in fueling an outpouring of energy toward the program from a fan base that had mostly been through a lot over the previous decade.

For Anderson, opportunity came, and he grabbed it by the neck and never let go. Nick Polino went down in the second quarter with an injury, so Anderson ran onto the field in his place and has been Carolina’s starter ever since.

He played 52 snaps that night, and while Anderson didn’t grade out all that well, the experience and trust thrust upon him forced the Mobile, AL, to quickly acclimate, and he did.

Now, he is the anchor of an offensive line regarded as one of the better units in the nation on a team that flirted with the top 10 last season and likely will begin the 2021 campaign there. Yet, Anderson is clearly more comfortable talking about his teammates than himself. And he doesn’t lack for confidence.

“I think we're in a position now where we can see ourselves as top dogs in the ACC and in the country,” he said, noting how the program must handle prosperity better this coming fall. “And take that feeling of being comfortable up high and not have it be a surprise to us.