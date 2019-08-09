CHAPEL HILL – Brian Anderson may be a bit on the modest side when trying to explain his ascent to making a push for the starting center spot for North Carolina’s football team, but his teammates aren’t shying from heaping praise on the sophomore from Alabama.



Ask the leader of UNC’s offensive line what Anderson did to currently land among the Tar Heels’ starters, and Charlie Heck immediately reels off the reasons as he sees them.

“This spring, he did a great job finishing people,” Heck said. “To be on the o-line, you’ve got to be physical, and he was one of those guys standing out on tape just finishing every block, giving it all he’s got. And I think that spoke a lot for him as a player.”

Ask running back Michael Carter what his vantage point has revealed from Anderson, and you get a long response, but also a personal one that offers some insight.

“He’s leading, and that’s probably the biggest deal,” Carter said. “The quarterback gets a lot of hype, running backs get a lot of hype, receivers get a lot of hype, tackles get a lot of hype – now, tackles are usually the highest paid players in the league – but the center starts everything. It’s ridiculous how they don’t get enough love. I think Brian’s doing a great job being vocal, being aggressive.”

Carter then added one more thing.

“You know, he’s from Montgomery (AL), he gets aggressive down there,” the Navarre, FL, native said, smiling. “He’s played football in the real South.”

Playing in the hottest of the hot beds is often worn as a badge of honor. There’s an inherent pride and respect that’s quite obvious, but in hearing Carter’s words, it’s clear Anderson has added to it during his time in Chapel Hill. He’s one of the guys now, and then some.

Still, Anderson isn’t going to pound on his chest any time soon, if he ever does. But he comfortably offers a solid explanation for climbing the depth chart this past spring and how that trajectory has continued in fall camp.

“What prompted that is a collection of things,” he said. “In the spring, we saw a little bit of me working it (center) and a little also with (guard) Nick Polino doing that. Like Nick’s previously said, you can’t have enough guys that can snap the ball. Having that adjustability moving him back to guard is huge and having me at center shows the coaches have earned some confidence in me and it kind of adds a little depth to the offensive line.”