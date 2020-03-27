Nobody on North Carolina’s roster saw their playing time fluctuate more than Andrew Platek this past season.

The junior guard ended up averaging 18.1 minutes in the 31 games he played, nine of which he started. But how Platek got to that average is rather fascinating and unusual.

As an example, in a five-game span, which doesn’t include two games he missed because of an ankle injury, Platek’s minutes were four in a win over UCLA, 19 in a loss to Pittsburgh, 39 in a home loss to Clemson, 18 in an ugly defeat at Pitt and 49 when the Heels fell short in double-overtime at Virginia Tech.

The shooting guard from New York played 20 or more minutes in seven ACC contests but played fewer than 10 minutes also in seven league games. From January 11 through February 8, a span of seven contests, ending with the overtime loss at home to Duke, Platek averaged 35 minutes per game, yet over UNC’s final eight games of the campaign, the 6-foot-3 veteran averaged 7.6 minutes. He played 14 and 19 minutes, respectively, in the two games in the middle of those stretches.

With all of that said, Platek had some solid outings helping the Tar Heels win some games and compete against heavily favored foes in a few others.

For the season, he averaged 3.9 points converting 36.6 percent of his field goal attempts, including 13-for-57 (22.8 percent) from 3-point range. He also averaged 1.4 assists and 2.1 rebounds per outing.

As we continue putting a bow on the just completed 14-19 season for the Tar Heels, here is a look at Platek’s five best games from this past season along with some perspective:



