TarHeelIllustrated - Another Adjustment: How The Tar Heels Will Travel

CHAPEL HILL - In a year full of new experiences, North Carolina football players and coaches are preparing for yet another one as they get set for their first road trip of the season ahead of Saturday’s game at Boston College. The Heels have played just one time this year, a 31-6 season-opening victory over Syracuse in Chapel Hill nearly three weeks ago. The team hasn’t played a game since, with the Charlotte game, which was originally scheduled for Sept. 19, having been cancelled due to multiple positive COVID-19 cases for the 49ers. And, due to the virus, traveling to road games will be much different for the program than previously. For UNC Coach Mack Brown, it’s just the reality of the situation everyone is currently facing. “What we've told the guys is, it's all going to be different,” Brown said during an interview following Wednesday’s practice. “This year is going to be different, it may be different next year. Who knows when this is going to change?” Among the changes to UNC’s typical travel plans include new N95 masks everyone is required to wear and the inability to drink fluids on the plane and bus. While the new masks are a small change, not being able to hydrate while travelling is a cause for concern.

UNC's adventure this weekend will be much different than last year's first true road game in Atlanta. (Jacob Turner, THI)

“I think it's a two-hour flight, so we've got to make sure that they hydrate before and after really well and while they’re there,” Brown said. The hotel stay, including who the players room with and not being able to eat together as a team, will also be a lot different. “You're having to look at what's safe,” Brown said. “You're not looking at, should Jace and Sam room together because they get to talk game plan and all that? You're totally looking at who's a roommate with a guy right now, who’s got a less chance to be sick if he's with this one.” Not only will pregame travel and preparation be different, so will things after the game, including where the team eats its postgame meal. “We can’t eat our after-game meal on the plane like we normally would,” Brown said. “So, we'll actually sit in the stands at Boston College and eat the meal after the game.” Despite all the new travel guidelines, Brown believes the fact that the team stayed in a hotel together before the Syracuse game has given the players a better idea of what to expect this weekend.

Beau Corrales (pictured) isn't worried about protocols, he said the team just wants to play football. (Jenna Miller, THI)