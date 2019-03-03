Chapel Hill -- The North Carolina Tar Heels picked up their third weekend series sweep of the season with a 14-2 win over UMass Lowell on Sunday. Carolina scored eight runs through the first two innings to put the game away quickly. Five different Tar Heels recorded two hits on the day, and Jackson Hesterlee and Danny Serretti both drove in three runs to lead the way for the offense. The pitching staff, led by Austin Bergner, combined to strike out 17 River Hawks on the day, a new season high.

KEY MOMENTS

A leadoff double from Dylan Harris began the big first inning. Ike Freeman drove in Harris for the day's first run. Caleb Roberts and Danny Serretti also doubled during the inning to push the score to 4-0. With the bases loaded and nobody out in the second, Ashton McGee plated two with a single to break the game open at 6-0. That lead was made 8-0 by the end of the inning. UMass Lowell got on the board in the third, scoring runs courtesy of an RBI double by Cam Climo followed by a run-scoring wild pitch to make the score 8-2. Carolina added to the lead in the fourth with RBI doubles by Jackson Hesterlee and Serretti and a two-run home run from Brandon Martorano. After the five-run fourth, the Tar Heels led 13-2.

NOTABLES

The Tar Heels have now swept the first three three-game series of the season, the first time they have accomplished that since 2005. Jackson Hesterlee's three RBI are a new season high for him, and the second most of his career, behind only his four RBI against Georgia Tech last season, all coming on a grand slam. Danny Serretti's three RBI are also a season high for the freshman. Brandon Martorano's home run was the third longest of the season at 402 feet. Michael Busch hit the season's longest yesterday at 407 feet. Carolina's pitchers struck out 17 batters today, setting a new season high. The 17 surpassed the previous season-best 16 strikeouts, set yesterday in game two of the double header. That makes 33 of the last 54 recorded outs via strikeout. It is also the third time in a game the pitching staff has combined for 15+ strikeouts, also doing it once against Xavier. The 17 strikeouts are the most by the pitching staff since striking out 18 against Wake Forest last season on March 31. Austin Bergner picked up his first win of the season, striking out 11 over five innings of work. His 11 strikeouts mark only the second time this season a Tar Heel has struck out more than 10. Tyler Baum struck out 12 against USF.

PITCHER RECORDS

Win: Austin Bergner (1-0) Loss: Sean O'Neill (0-2)

UP NEXT