CHAPEL HILL – Among the points of emphasis for North Carolina would have focused on this spring, had the Tar Heels been able to practice, will now be one of the most important storylines when fall camp opens. Special teams must get better, and with a new direction, it will get plenty of attention when the Heels reconvene again. Mack Brown hired a new special teams coach, bringing in Jovan Dewitt from Nebraska, and has made it clear that to contend for the Coastal Division title, the Tar Heels must improve in all aspects of their special teams play.

“I thought we were okay,” Brown said right before spring practice was supposed to begin. “And then my position, you don’t want to be okay in anything. And, part of it was that we didn’t have any depth, so we watered down. We had a lot of young people playing on special teams and we’ll be older (this) year moving weren’t experienced, but I’ve always felt like to be a great team, you’ve got to block some punts and you got to score some, some points.” So, what were the numbers? *The Tar Heels were No. 85 in punt returns averaging 6.2 yards per return. Dazz Newsome returned 12 punts for 81 yards while calling for 16 fair catches. UNC was No. 81 punt return defense allowing 8.7 yards per return and was No. 83 in net punting at 37.7 yards per kick. The Heels neither blocked a punt nor had one blocked. *Carolina was No. 51 in kickoff returns averaging 21.6 per return but No. 90 in kickoff return coverage allowing 21.9 per return.



Brown wants more return yards next season. (Jacob Turner, THI)

“We, we weren’t a factor on a punt return at all last year,” Brown said. “I think we had one for 15 yards and we had a great punt returner. Michael Carter had some really good kickoff returns so that was much better. But, I just feel like that we need to block more kicks. We need to return more punts.” *Noah Ruggles was 19-for-27 converting field goals, including 9-for-9 between 20-29 yards, 7-for-9 between 30 and 39 yards out, 3-for-6 between the 40s and 0-for-3 from 50 or more yards out. Jonathan Kim also missed a kick attempt from beyond 50 yards. Carolina had three kicks blocked but also blocked three. *Kim replaced Michael Rubino as the kickoff specialist during the season because he averaged four-and-a-half more yards and was more effective getting touchbacks. Of his 33 kickoffs, Kim produced 21 touchbacks. “There are areas there that we can score and I never felt like we were going to block a punt or return one, we weren’t a factor,” Brown said. “As a head coach, when the opposing team is getting ready, you’re getting ready to punt. You should be afraid that they’re either going to block the thing or return it. “And if you’re not, they’re not very good special teams. And I never felt like we presented a fear factor for anybody in those areas.” Things will change, at least with how the special teams depth chart is determined. As Brown said, plenty of young players saw time on the various units last season as a matter of need, but Dewitt can utilize any player on the roster for his special teams groups.





Brown wants the Tar Heels to improve every aspect of their special teams. (Jenna Miller, THI)