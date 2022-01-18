There has been one thing in common throughout the 2021-22 season: Future Tar Heels can do a lot of things. Seth Trimble, Tyler Nickel, and Simeon Wilcher have not only scored points in bunches, they have put up full stat lines, and have impacted their games across the board. The same can be said for their most valued uncommitted recruit, G.G. Jackson.

In this segment of our weekly prospect review, we not only take another look at this quartet, but we also will catch you up on several underclassmen that have caught the coaching staff's eye of late: