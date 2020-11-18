TarHeelIllustrated - Anthony Drafted No. 15 Overall By Orlando Magic

Former North Carolina point guard Cole Anthony was drafted by the Orlando Magic with the No. 15 overall selection of the 2020 NBA Draft on Wednesday night.

Anthony was the No. 4 overall player in the nation as a senior in 2019 and his debut at UNC couldn’t have gone any better. He set an opening-game record for a freshman at Carolina by scoring 34 points in leading the Tar Heels past Notre Dame.

It was an exhilarating night that had some people tabbing him as the next Zion Williamson from a star power standpoint. But it didn’t work out that way. The Tar Heels struggled to a 14-19 mark, the second worst season in program history, and Anthony ended up missing 11 games because of a partially torn meniscus in his right knee.

He still personally excelled, averaging 18.5 points per game, the second highest for a freshman in UNC history, while also grabbing 5.7 rebounds and handing out 4.0 assists per contest. Even though he was a point guard, the 6-foot-3 native of New York pulled down 10 or more rebounds in four games. He also became the first Tar Heel to ever score 25 points and also hand out seven assists in consecutive games (at Syracuse, home versus Wake Forest). Those performances came after the injury, too.

Anthony still made third-team All-ACC despite missing nearly a third of the season.