Anthony Harris has had both of his seasons at North Carolina hampered because of knee injuries, thus the sample size of his work may not reveal as much as what has been gauged from some of the other returning Tar Heels.

Harris missed the first eight games of the 2019-20 campaign before making his UNC debut in a loss at Virginia. But five games later, late in a home win over Yale, Harris injured the other knee and missed the remainder of the season.

In fact, that came on Dec. 30, 2019, and Harris didn’t get into an actual game again until Jan. 15, 2021, in a competitive loss at Florida State. So, Harris has played just 21 games as a Tar Heel and no more than 17 minutes in any contest. But he has turned in some nice performances, along with some in which he didn’t register much on the did-much meter.