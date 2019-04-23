Anthony Harris Commits
Anthony Harris, a 4-star point guard who attends Paul VI High School in Fairfax, VA, has committed to play at North Carolina, he announced on Twitter on Tuesday evening.
Harris visited Indiana on Friday and Saturday before heading to Chapel Hill on Sunday. It was when at UNC he decided to become a Tar Heel.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Harris is the No. 71 overall prospect in the class of 2019, including the No. 9 point guard, also had offers from Florida, UConn, Maryland and Ohio State and he visited Duke last fall.
Harris is the fourth member of UNC’s class of 2019 to commit joining Cole Anthony, committed earlier in the day, Armando Bacot and Jeremiah Francis.
Clint's Take:
THI recruiting analyst Clint Jackson had the following to say about Harris:
“Such a quality addition for the UNC class this late in the game. I’m higher on Harris than his national ranking and have seen him about a dozen times whether its with his high school team or in AAU.
“His toughness jumps off the page. He’s physically strong and mentally stable. He doesn’t jack up bad shots and plays a very efficient game. He can play fast and he can play the structured half-court game. And defensively, he’s strong, smart and doesn’t gamble.
“I think this is a kid who has the potential to start at North Carolina pretty quickly and it’s because there is a lot of playing time available. But also because he does a lot of things that Roy Williams appreciates, such as defend, play smart, rebound and not turn the ball over.”
Let’s do it!! pic.twitter.com/Y2uLcYah5k— ️Ant_harris#3™ (@MANZANT3) April 23, 2019