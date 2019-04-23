Anthony Harris, a 4-star point guard who attends Paul VI High School in Fairfax, VA, has committed to play at North Carolina, he announced on Twitter on Tuesday evening.

Harris visited Indiana on Friday and Saturday before heading to Chapel Hill on Sunday. It was when at UNC he decided to become a Tar Heel.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Harris is the No. 71 overall prospect in the class of 2019, including the No. 9 point guard, also had offers from Florida, UConn, Maryland and Ohio State and he visited Duke last fall.

Harris is the fourth member of UNC’s class of 2019 to commit joining Cole Anthony, committed earlier in the day, Armando Bacot and Jeremiah Francis.