Anthony Harris Out For The Season

CHAPEL HILL – University of North Carolina guard Anthony Harris will be unavailable to play in games the rest of the 2021-22 season. He will continue to practice and participate in other team activities.

"Anthony has worked hard to become a valuable contributor to our team," says Carolina head coach Hubert Davis. "We are disappointed for Anthony and our team, but he will continue to contribute and we know he will work hard so he can play for us again next season."

The red-shirt sophomore from Woodbridge, Va., was averaging nearly 12 minutes over the first 15 games this season. He sat out the last two games against Georgia Tech and Miami.