Twelve years have passed since Appalachian State shocked the college football world by upsetting Michigan in “The Big House” and, while the program has gone 0-11 against Power 5 opponents since, it’s come dangerously close on more than one occasion.

The Mountaineers have won over 600 games, 21 conference championships and three FCS National Championships throughout their history, making them one of the winningest programs in history. In 2014, App made the move from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) to Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and have gone on to win three straight Sun Belt Conference Championships.

With a history of success a big part of their identity, first-year head coach Eliah Drinkwitz’s team will be looking to finally capture another upset win over a Power 5 program when it visits Chapel Hill to face North Carolina this weekend. One would think it has to happen eventually and the Tar Heels must bring their A game on Saturday or they will be

As kickoff creeps closer, let’s take a look at some of App’s best showings against Power 5 opponents throughout the years, starting with its near upset over Penn State last season.





Sept. 1, 2018 - Penn State 45, App State 38

In his first career start, sophomore quarterback Zac Thomas’ 313 total yards helped App outgain No. 10 Penn State in its own backyard and overcome a 24-10 deficit in the third quarter to force overtime. The Mountaineers’ came up just short, however, after Thomas threw an interception in the end zone on the offenses’ fifth play of the extra period, gifting the Nittany Lions the win.





Sept. 23, 2017 - Wake Forest 20, App State 19

On a day in which its offense outgained Wake Forest by 150 yards, it’s difficult to figure out how App wasn’t able to knock off the Demon Deacons in front of a sellout crowd in Boone. Current UNC and former Mountaineers kicker Michael Rubino had a chance to win the game with five seconds remaining, but his 39-yard attempt was blocked by Scotty Washington, ending all hopes of the upset.





Sept. 1, 2016 - Tennessee 20, App State 13

Up by 10 at halftime, the Mountaineers looked set to knock No. 9 Tennessee off its Rocky Top in front of 100,074 fans in Knoxville. After the Volunteers came storming back in the second half to force overtime, Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs would fumble in the end zone, only for it to be recovered by his own teammate for the eventual game-winning touchdown.





Sept. 1, 2007 - App State 34, Michigan 32

In what is widely considered the greatest upset in college football history, the back-to-back FCS National Champions entered their season-opener in Ann Arbor as a 33-point underdog to fifth-ranked Michigan. With 30 seconds remaining, Julian Rauch hit a 24-yard field goal to put the Mountaineers up by two but the Wolverines would get one last shot. Kicker Jason Gingell had a 37-yard attempt for the win but his kick was blocked by Corey Lynch, capping off the improbable victory in front of 109,208 stunned fans.



