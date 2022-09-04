BOONE, NC – Appalachian State’s six-touchdown, 40-point fourth quarter Saturday now stands alone as the most anyone has ever scored against a North Carolina football team in a single quarter ever.

The previous record was 39 points by Maryland in the second quarter of its 59-21 throttling of the Tar Heels in 2003 in College Park, MD. The Terrapins trailed 14-6 after one quarter, but scored five touchdowns, including converting a two-point conversion, and also booted a field goal for their productive second period that afternoon.

The Terps also did their damage in a span of 10:54 of clock time, which is relevant only in comparison to what the Mountaineers accomplished.

App State’s 40-point barrage occurred of a span of 12:01, and it also was part of App overcoming a 20-point deficit heading into overtime. The Mountaineers also racked up 338 total yards and 18 first downs in the quarter. It was a bad look and the Tar Heels know it

“They’ve got to get more disciplined,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said following the contest, noting his entire defense. “They've got to cover better. We got to get more pressure on the quarterback. We can't have facemask penalties. We can’t have a late hit. There are all kinds of things we can coach, so good for us. It’s easier to coach them when you win.”

That was the message from Brown. He wasn’t going to trash his coaches or players, and wasn’t going to publicly make too much of how the fourth quarter played out because his team got the win. But that doesn’t change history, in which App State now has a firm grasp on at least one noteworthy, and albeit ignominious, statistical record in UNC lore.