App’s 40-Point Quarter A Mark Of Historic Futility For Carolina
BOONE, NC – Appalachian State’s six-touchdown, 40-point fourth quarter Saturday now stands alone as the most anyone has ever scored against a North Carolina football team in a single quarter ever.
The previous record was 39 points by Maryland in the second quarter of its 59-21 throttling of the Tar Heels in 2003 in College Park, MD. The Terrapins trailed 14-6 after one quarter, but scored five touchdowns, including converting a two-point conversion, and also booted a field goal for their productive second period that afternoon.
The Terps also did their damage in a span of 10:54 of clock time, which is relevant only in comparison to what the Mountaineers accomplished.
App State’s 40-point barrage occurred of a span of 12:01, and it also was part of App overcoming a 20-point deficit heading into overtime. The Mountaineers also racked up 338 total yards and 18 first downs in the quarter. It was a bad look and the Tar Heels know it
“They’ve got to get more disciplined,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said following the contest, noting his entire defense. “They've got to cover better. We got to get more pressure on the quarterback. We can't have facemask penalties. We can’t have a late hit. There are all kinds of things we can coach, so good for us. It’s easier to coach them when you win.”
That was the message from Brown. He wasn’t going to trash his coaches or players, and wasn’t going to publicly make too much of how the fourth quarter played out because his team got the win. But that doesn’t change history, in which App State now has a firm grasp on at least one noteworthy, and albeit ignominious, statistical record in UNC lore.
For a bit more perspective, consider:
*UNC gave up 70 points to East Carolina in a 29-point loss in 2014 though the Pirates’ highest scoring quarter that day was 21 points. In fact, ECU’s scoring line was 14, 21, 21, 14.
*In Carolina’s 68-50 loss at home to Georgia Tech in 2012, which was the highest overall scoring game in UNC history until Saturday at Kidd Brewer Stadium, the Yellow Jackets’ line score was 14, 14, 30, 10.
*Clemson clobbered Carolina, 59-38, in 2011 in Death Valley, which included a 35-point third quarter.
*While UNC defeated Wake Forest in 2020 and 2021, the Demon Deacons scored 53 and 55 points in the games, respectively, yet didn’t score more than 21 points in any of those eight quarters.
*Louisville scored 69 points in a 55-point romp in 2005 that included a high mark of 24 points in the second period.
*Florida State beat Carolina, 63-14, in 2000 in Tallahassee, with a 22-point second quarter standing out that afternoon.
Seasons Without Allowing 40-Point Games
*App State’s 40-point fourth quarter sparked an interest in that scoring number, and to further illustrate just how poor UNC’s defense was Saturday, consider that dating back to 1980, UNC didn’t allow 40 points in a single game in 16 different seasons.
*In fact, Carolina had three lengthy stretches without allowing so much as 40 points in a game:
-58 consecutive games from 2007-2011; 46 straight games from 1984-88; and 39 consecutive contests from 1994-1998.
*The seasons since 1980 in which UNC did not allow any opponent to reach the 40-point mark, highs for each season in parentheses: 2016 (36 Pitt); 2010 (35 FSU); 2009 (30 FSU); 2007 (37 at South Fla & Wake); 1997 (20 FSU & Virginia); 1996 (20 NC State & Virginia); 1995 (32 Maryland); 1990 (27 South Carolina); 1987 (Oklahoma); 1986 (35 NC State); 1985 (28 Maryland); 1983 (28 vs FSU in Peach Bowl, Maryland); 1982 (Maryland); 1981 (31 South Carolina).